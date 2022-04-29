Rival Parties Clash over Suitability of Confirming PM Nominee at Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the suitability of confirming prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo on the first day of a two-day confirmation hearing on Monday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Justice Party raised allegations that Han profited handsomely off of his connections as a former senior government official that included stints as a prime minister and ambassador to the U.S.Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom said that twice already, he went from a job in government to the law firm Kim & Chang and is again trying to come back to a government job. Rep. Nam In-soon said his assets increased by four-point-three billion won after he retired from government.Allegations were also raised regarding the acquisition of his wife’s paintings and possible intervention in the sale of Korea Exchange Bank to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as an adviser to Kim & Chang.The main opposition People Power Party underscored Han's expertise to have been appointed to senior posts by both conservative and liberal administrations.Rep. Kim Mi-ae said Han held posts under presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Lee Myung-bak. She added that the Moon Jae-in administration had set seven criteria for rejecting Cabinet nominees, such as tax evasion, plagiarism, drunk driving and sexual harassment, and noted that Han does not fall under any of those.