38 North: Punggye-ri Tunnel Sufficient for Testing Tactical Nuclear Warheads

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korea information provider says that the reclusive country continues to excavate tunnel number three at its Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility, which may not be sufficient for conducting nuclear tests on par with those in 2017, but may be enough to test tactical nuclear warheads.In a report on Friday, the website 38 North estimated the terrain, geology, topography and suspected tunnel schematics of the nuclear test site in North Hamgyong Province.It said the tunnel, which shoots off into two branches, is capable of safely testing explosions of up to about 50 kilotons and 120 kilotons, respectively. The 2017 nuclear test had an effective yield of about 250 kilotons of TNT and the tunnel was able to contain the blast with no radiation leaks.The report said the potential test yields are large enough to handle a wide range of fully weaponized nuclear weapons tests, especially tactical nuclear warheads.