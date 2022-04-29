Yonhap: Moon Unlikely to Exercise Right to Pardon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, according to reports, is unlikely to exercise the presidential rights to pardon before his term ends next month.Yonhap News on Monday quoted a high-ranking presidential official as saying that no discussions officially have been made yet regarding possible presidential pardons.With the last Cabinet meeting to be presided over by Moon slated for Tuesday, a pardon review committee under the Justice Ministry should have set a date for a meeting by Monday, Yonhap said, speculating it will be difficult for the issue to be discussed within the given time.Although the possibility of postponing the Cabinet meeting has not been ruled out, the president may not risk going against largely negative public opinions over pardons, the news agency said.There has been speculation that Moon may grant a pardon for those imprisoned, including major political and economic figures, before he wraps up his five-year term on May 9.Former President Lee Myung-bak was among those speculated to be granted a pardon, along with former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Chung Kyung-shim, and former lawmaker of the now-defunct Unified Progressive Party, Lee Seok-ki.