Prosecution Calls for Moon's Veto Power against Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has taken an official step to call for the presidential veto power against the ruling Democratic Party(DP)-led reform bills aimed at further limiting the prosecution’s investigative power.The office said on Monday that a letter of request has been sent to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, in which the minister was asked to propose that the Minister of Government Legislation submit to the Cabinet a motion on the prosecution’s request for the bills to be reconsidered.Under the Constitution Article 53, the president can veto bills within 15 days after they pass the National Assembly and call for fresh parliamentary deliberations.There is speculation, however, that Moon will unlikely veto the bills and will instead promulgate them during his last Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday.The prosecution’s move came as the DP plans to call for a plenary parliamentary session early Tuesday to hold a vote on the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act. The other prosecution reform bill, the revision of the Prosecutors' Office Act, was already passed last Saturday.