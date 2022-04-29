Ukraine's Ambassador Calls for S. Korea's Continued Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine’s top diplomat to South Korea has called for Seoul’s cooperation on his country’s efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion.Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea, made the request in a speech at Seoul National University on Monday, saying not only the future of Ukraine is at stake but also the whole world faces nuclear threat by a dictator and threat by the reemergence of the Russian empire.Accusing Russia of denying Ukraine’s history and nationhood, Ponomarenko said a country’s own clothes and food being claimed by a neighboring country will sound familiar to South Koreans, an apparent reference to China’s alleged claim to hanbok and kimchi.The ambassador thanked South Koreans for extending warm support and solidarity to Ukraine and sought their continued assistance, saying South Koreans will understand what it means to fight for their country and independence.Democracy and freedom is worth fighting to death, he said.