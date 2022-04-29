KBS Poll: PPP Candidate Oh Leads over DP's Song in Seoul Mayoral Race

Photo : YONHAP News

With about a month to go to the June 1 local elections, a new poll finds that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is leading former Democratic Party(DP) Chairperson Song Young-gil by over 20 percentage points in the Seoul mayoral race.According to the KBS poll released on Monday of 16-hundred adults in six regions including Seoul, 49-point-nine percent of the respondents favor the incumbent Seoul mayor of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), while 26-point-nine percent support Song.When asked which candidate is most likely to win, more than 60 of the respondents chose Oh.In the race for Gyeonggi Governor, PPP candidate Kim Eun-hye received support of 38-point-seven percent, while the DP's Kim Dong-yeon garnered 35-point-six percent.In the Incheon mayoral race, 38 percent of the respondents favor PPP's candidate Yoo Jeong-bok, while 33 percent support incumbent mayor Park Nam-choon of the ruling party.Seven out of ten voters in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province said they will certainly vote in the local elections.The poll, conducted by Hankook Research from Friday to Sunday, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-five percentage points.The poll questions and results are available on the KBS website.