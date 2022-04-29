Top Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, China to Hold Talks in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China will hold talks on North Korea issues in Seoul on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will meet with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming at the ministry building in central Seoul.The two sides are expected to discuss how to coordinate their nations’ efforts to manage the situation of the Korean peninsula in a stable manner.Liu will reportedly stay in Seoul until Saturday and meet with officials of the ministries of foreign affairs and unification as well as the presidential office of national security.The Chinese envoy arrived in Seoul on Sunday for his first trip to South Korea and told reporters that he will meet officials of the incumbent and incoming Korean governments to exchange opinions on political solutions to Korean peninsula issues.