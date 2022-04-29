Pentagon: US Continuing to Closely Monitor N. Korea with Increased ISR Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense says that the United States is continuing to closely monitor the movements of North Korea for signs of additional tests of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position on Monday during a press briefing when asked if the U.S. is continuing to increase its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance(ISR) collection in relation to the North's recent series of missile launches.In March, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it ordered intensified ISR collection activities around the Korean Peninsula, as well as enhanced readiness among its ballistic missile defense forces in the region.The Pentagon spokesperson said that the U.S. increased ISR capabilities in the wake of the multiple recent tests by North Korea and it is still doing that.Kirby also said that the U.S. was constantly looking for ways to get smarter and to get better information, as well as making sure that it shares the information with South Korea.