The White House said on Monday that the United States has a strong relationship with South Korea as well as Japan.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made the remarks during a press briefing while answering a question about the reason why President Joe Biden plans to visit South Korea before Japan later this month.The White House earlier said Biden will visit South Korea from May 20 to 22 before visiting Japan from 22 to 24.Psaki said that the U.S. has an incredibly important and vital relationship with South Korea and will continue to work to strengthen the relationship.However, the spokesperson expressed hope that the order of Biden's trip will not be overanalyzed, stressing that the U.S. has a strong relationship with both South Korea and Japan.