New COVID-19 Cases at 51,131, Deaths Fall to 49

Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases climbed back above 50-thousand, but the number of deaths fell below 50 amid a clear downturn in the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 51-thousand-131 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 45 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-346-thousand-753.The daily figure more than doubled from a day ago, but is nearly 30-thousand less than a week ago. The figure remains below 100-thousand for the 13th consecutive day.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care also dropped by 44 to 417, staying in the 400s for the fourth consecutive day. Health authorities expect the figure to fall below 400 after the third week of this month.Monday saw 49 deaths from the virus, down 34 from a day ago. The death toll came to 23-thousand-seven, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stands at 25-point-two percent, while around 280-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down about 40-thousand from a day ago.