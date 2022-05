Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed the second of the two reform bills reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers amid strong protests from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).The revision to the Criminal Procedure Act was passed in a 164-3 vote with seven abstentions during a plenary session on Tuesday. The PPP sought to filibuster the bill but to no avail.The passage came after a bill seeking revisions to the Prosecutors' Office Act was passed in parliament last Saturday.The two bills are likely to be promulgated at the last Cabinet meeting of the Moon Jae-in administration later in the day.The PPP and the prosecution are urging President Moon not to approve the bills but observers say there is little possibility the president will exercise his veto power.