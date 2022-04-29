Politics Education Minister Nominee Withdraws amid Ethical Lapse Allegations

Education minister nominee Kim In-chul has resigned amid allegations of ethical lapses.



Kim told reporters on Tuesday that he will be stepping down as nominee for the Cabinet post, saying he will not provide an explanation and that he is at fault.



He then apologized to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and said that he will wish for the success of Yoon’s government from afar. He also apologized to the public for causing concern while stopping short of answering reporters’ questions on various allegations surrounding him and his family.



Kim is the first minister nominee of the incoming Yoon government to withdraw. His withdrawal came 20 days after he was named for the post.



Kim is suspected of giving preferential treatment to his two children as they were both awarded a Fulbright scholarship while he served as the president of the Korea Fulbright Alumni Association from 2012 to 2015.



He is also suspected of plagiarizing a doctoral thesis written by one of his students and publishing it.