N. Korea Lauds Leader's Remarks on Possibility of Nuke Attack

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has lauded its leader for declaring that Pyongyang would expand the scope under which it may preemptively use its nuclear weapons.On Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, described Kim’s declaration as a bold, new resolve.The paper said that the entire planet has been shaken by the historic moment that Kim, wearing his head-of-state attire, made such a declaration before the world.The daily positively assessed how Kim said at last Monday’s military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army that the North’s nuclear weapons will be used not only as a deterrent against aggression but also when attempts are made to infringe upon its national interests.Observers say that with such a remark, the North has turned toward an offensive nuclear strategy from its past position that its nuclear weapons were to deter wars.