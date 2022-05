Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will convene a Cabinet meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to deliberate on two reform bills that reduce the prosecution’s investigative powers.The meeting, the last of its kind for Moon's government, will come several hours after the National Assembly passed a bill seeking revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act. This bill was passed three days after parliament passed a reform bill affecting the Prosecutors' Office Act.The two bills are likely to be put into effect four months after the Cabinet approves them.The president is unlikely to exercise his veto power and is expected to promulgate the bills.