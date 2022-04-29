Politics Environment Minister Nominee Receives Green Light

The Environment and Labor Committee of the National Assembly has given the green light to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's environment minister nominee, Han Wha-jin.



During her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, the ruling and opposition parties evaluated the candidate differently but ultimately approved the hearing report.



Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, in particular, pointed to the nominee's passive attitude toward the humidifier sterilizer scandal and questioned her qualification as environment minister, citing her past praise for the controversial Four Major Rivers Restoration Project.



A lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party, meanwhile, rebuked them for their use of extreme expressions.



According to the confirmation hearing process, when the report is submitted to the plenary session, the Speaker of the National Assembly must send it to the president or president-elect.