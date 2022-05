Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are expected to start their anti-submarine exercises in the East Sea from Tuesday.According to the military, the allies' navies will be conducting the Ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Readiness and Evaluation Measurement exercise for the next four days, which aims to improve readiness posture against submarines.The two countries are set to mobilize a range of key assets, including a guided-missile destroyer, the USS Sampson, that arrived in Busan last week.The drills, which according to the U.S. Naval Institute are conducted every two years, come in the wake of North Korea's recent missile launches as well as its showcasing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at its military parade last week.