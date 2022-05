Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has expressed outrage at the National Assembly for passing the last remaining bill on prosecution reform.The spokesperson of the PPP, Kim Hyung-dong, said on Tuesday that parliamentary democracy was trampled with the passing of the bill, and appealed to President Moon Jae-in to veto the bills and stop the Democratic Party's(DP) reckless actions.In the morning, the ruling DP railroaded the second of two bills on prosecution reform through the National Assembly amid opposition protest, completing the push to ultimately remove the prosecution's investigative powers.President Moon Jae-in is now set to deliberate the bills at a Cabinet meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. after being postponed this morning.