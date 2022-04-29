Yoon's Administration Announces Its 110 Key Policy Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee has announced the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration's key policy tasks.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, committee chair Ahn Cheol-soo said the new government's national vision was built upon the concept of a "reemerging Korea, a nation of people living well together," aimed at recovering the competitiveness of the country and improving each citizen's livelihood.The transition team also put forth six national goals aimed at decentralizing economic initiatives and maximizing creativity and dynamism in the private sector.The specific 110 key policy tasks falling under the umbrella of the goals include commitments on recovery from the damage caused by COVID-19, the normalization of the real estate market, the restoration of the industrial ecosystem impacted by a nuclear power phase-out policy and improved financial sustainability.The team also emphasized an efficient management of the government through a digital platform.