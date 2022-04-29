Abused Minors to be Allowed to Terminate Parental Rights

Photo : KBS News

Abused minors will soon be able to file for the termination of parental rights despite being underaged.The justice ministry said on Tuesday that it will amend the current parent-centered Family Litigation Act to place greater emphasis on the rights of children, allowing minors to file for emancipation in cases of abuse of parental authority.Currently, minors must appoint an adult proxy to file for the termination of parental rights.The amendment will also include a mandatory hearing of the child’s testimony regardless of their age during a custody case. Current law stipulates that only those aged 13 or older are subject to a testimony hearing.The requirements for a restraining order against parents who delay the remittance of child support will also be eased. Currently, the court can issue a detention order if child support is not paid for more than three months after the execution order, but that period will be shortened to within 30 days.