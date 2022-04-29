Gender Ministry's Key Roles Dropped from Announced Policy Goals

Photo : YONHAP News

The announcement of key policy tasks of the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration has fueled speculation that the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family may well be facing dissolution.In the list announced by the presidential transition committee on Tuesday, the gender ministry's role as a control tower for policies related to women and family has been dropped.With the transition team earlier deciding to keep the current government structure and delay any reorganization until after the new administration takes office, it is widely believed the gender ministry will be maintained for now, but it does not appear to be part of the new government’s long-term plans.Adjustments made to the ministry's role in the announced policy goals, such as the elimination of state responsibility for preventing gender violence, possibly indicate the looming fate of the ministry.Under the Yoon administration, the health ministry will play a bigger part in addressing the country's low birthrate and providing support for children and teens.The gender ministry will still serve in other areas, but often in collaboration with the justice ministry, to deal with issues such as the prevention of digital sex crimes.Experts consider the changes to be indications that the ministry will be losing its key functions.