Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, China Vow Close Cooperation on N. Korea

Written: 2022-05-03 15:21:42Updated: 2022-05-03 16:02:52

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held talks in Seoul, vowing close cooperation to stabilize the political situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Beijing's special representative on Korea Peninsula affairs, Liu Xiaoming, met with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk on Tuesday to exchange assessments on regional security and seek cooperation in stabilizing the situation on the peninsula.

The foreign ministry said Noh expressed concerns over the North's recent missile and nuclear activities while requesting constructive support from China to reestablish dialogue with the North.

Liu assessed that there is a “new change in regional dynamics” and called on all players to continue cooperative efforts.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution, saying that Seoul and Beijing have agreed to continue joint efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.
