Moon Hopes His Administration is Credited for Opening New Era

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in hopes his administration will be remembered as one that ushered in a new era for South Korea.According to his spokesperson, Park Kyung-mee, in his last luncheon with some 30 Cabinet officials on Tuesday, Moon said the administration faced one crisis after another throughout its term, both domestically and globally, but the Cabinet members worked as one team to respond effectively.Moon said Korea became a stronger, more confident nation amid challenging times as it found ways to overcome the difficulties it faced.He said Korea managed to expand its potential and that the experiences of the past five years will serve as a foundation to prevail over future challenges.The president thanked the officials for taking part in the journey to paving the way for a new era and expressed hope that they also find the time they served with him rewarding.