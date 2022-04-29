Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon Hopes His Administration is Credited for Opening New Era

Written: 2022-05-03 15:35:19Updated: 2022-05-03 16:31:34

Moon Hopes His Administration is Credited for Opening New Era

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in hopes his administration will be remembered as one that ushered in a new era for South Korea.

According to his spokesperson, Park Kyung-mee, in his last luncheon with some 30 Cabinet officials on Tuesday, Moon said the administration faced one crisis after another throughout its term, both domestically and globally, but the Cabinet members worked as one team to respond effectively.

Moon said Korea became a stronger, more confident nation amid challenging times as it found ways to overcome the difficulties it faced.

He said Korea managed to expand its potential and that the experiences of the past five years will serve as a foundation to prevail over future challenges.

The president thanked the officials for taking part in the journey to paving the way for a new era and expressed hope that they also find the time they served with him rewarding.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >