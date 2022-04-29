Parliament Approves Hearing Report on Finance Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's finance committee has approved a confirmation hearing report for finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho without requiring a vote.With this approval on Tuesday, Choo becomes the second Cabinet nominee of the incoming administration to make it through the hearing process.In its report, the committee noted Choo's experience in state affairs and ability to pursue economic policies. It also mentioned his expressed commitment to overcoming low growth and polarization through tax and regulatory reforms partnered with an economy led by the market, private sector and businesses.The report said that based on a comprehensive review, lawmakers have agreed the nominee is fit to serve as finance chief.The committee added, however, that some members considered him unfit, citing a change in his policy stance on taxation and controversy surrounding the sale of Korea Exchange Bank to U.S. equity fund Lone Star decades ago.