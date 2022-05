Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has approved the promulgation of two controversial reform bills that are set to reduce the prosecution’s investigative powers.In opening remarks at his final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the revisions to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act which have passed the National Assembly should be reviewed and approved within the current administration's term.With the Cabinet's approval, the legislation will take effect in four months.The main opposition party had fiercely opposed the ruling Democratic Party's efforts to railroad the bills through parliament and called on the president to exercise his veto power.