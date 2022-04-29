Moon: Concerns over Prosecution's Political Neutrality Remain Unresolved

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in cited lingering concerns over the prosecution’s political neutrality on Tuesday as he and his Cabinet approved the ruling Democratic Party(DP)-led bills aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative power.At the beginning of his last Cabinet meeting before his term ends next month, Moon noted that there was substantial progress under his administration's initiatives to reform powerful organizations.Still, he noted that there were residual concerns over the prosecution’s investigations, particularly over their political neutrality and fairness and suspicions of inconsistent and arbitrary exercise of justice in the processes.The president said that such views necessitated the move by parliament toseparate the prosecution’s investigative and indictment authorities to ensure the public's basic rights.Earlier in the day, the DP-controlled National Assembly completed the passage of the two prosecution reform bills. Moon and his Cabinet approved and promulgated the bills, after pushing back the meeting for several hours to review them, .Meanwhile, Moon expressed regret over the collapse of the earlier bipartisan agreement on the bills and the ensuing conflict over their passage.