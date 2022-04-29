Prosecution, PPP Criticize Promulgation of DP-led Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has cried foul after a pair of bills seeking to further limit the agency’s investigative power were approved and promulgated by the Cabinet on Tuesday.Acting Prosecutor-General Park Sung-jin told reporters that he feels despondent over the passing of the legislation, which he claimed lacked due process.Park argued not only the parliament but also the government turned a blind eye to the necessary in-depth discussions and deliberations.Expressing regret over the lack of reflections of the prosecution’s concerns over the bills’ possible impact on the public, as well as procedural flaws in their passage, the top prosecutor pledged to actively respond by reviewing all available legal means against the bills, including a constitutional lawsuit.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) also criticized the DP and the president harshly for pushing forward with the bills despite their opposition, accusing them of ringing the death knell to the legitimacy of parliamentary process and putting an end to the 74-year criminal justice system.