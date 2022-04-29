Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution, PPP Criticize Promulgation of DP-led Bills

Written: 2022-05-03 18:30:24Updated: 2022-05-03 21:10:07

Prosecution, PPP Criticize Promulgation of DP-led Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has cried foul after a pair of bills seeking to further limit the agency’s investigative power were approved and promulgated by the Cabinet on Tuesday. 

Acting Prosecutor-General Park Sung-jin told reporters that he feels despondent over the passing of the legislation, which he claimed lacked due process.

Park argued not only the parliament but also the government turned a blind eye to the necessary in-depth discussions and deliberations.

Expressing regret over the lack of reflections of the prosecution’s concerns over the bills’ possible impact on the public, as well as procedural flaws in their passage, the top prosecutor pledged to actively respond by reviewing all available legal means against the bills, including a constitutional lawsuit. 

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) also criticized the DP and the president harshly for pushing forward with the bills despite their opposition, accusing them of ringing the death knell to the legitimacy of parliamentary process and putting an end to the 74-year criminal justice system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >