Economy

Telegraph: S. Korea in Talks to Build Nuclear Power Stations in UK

Written: 2022-05-03 18:30:34Updated: 2022-05-03 19:33:50

The United Kingdom is reportedly in talks with South Korea to build a new generation of nuclear power stations. 

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that British Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with officials from the Korea Electronic Power Corporation(KEPCO) to discuss investment in the British nuclear industry, adding that talks are underway. 

The paper, however, said that discussion are still at an early stage and that no deal regarding a specific nuclear power station has been made. 

The move comes as London scrambles to boost its energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

According to The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to build eight nuclear reactors by 2050 to meet 25 percent of its electricity demand via nuclear power.
