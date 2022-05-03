Justice Minister Nominee Opposes DP-Led Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s nominee for justice minister, Han Dong-hoon, has expressed his opposition to the ruling Democratic Party(DP)-led bills on prosecution reform ahead of his confirmation hearing.According to non-affiliated lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Han said in a written response to her questionnaire that an “unreasonable push” for the legislation created an institutional loophole in which criminals will go unpunished.Expressing concerns that the laws will cause a delay in prosecuting criminal cases and end up victimizing powerless citizens, the nominee also criticized the ruling bloc for making a sudden and unjustified move not long after enacting the previous prosecution reform measures.The Cabinet on Tuesday approved two bills that would further limit the prosecution’s investigative power, which has been reduced in scope from six major crimes since last year to two after the DP-controlled parliament passed them earlier in the day.Han argued that 27 out of the 35 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development acknowledge the prosecution’s investigative right under either the Constitution or the law, adding an outright ban on it is unprecedented in a country with an advanced legal system.The nominee said he will present his opinions in detail on the matter during his confirmation hearing. Meanwhile, Han’s confirmation hearing has been postponed from Wednesday to Monday of next week as the ruling and opposition parties clashed over who to summon as witnesses during the hearing.