Confirmation Hearing for Health Minister Nominee Ends Abruptly in Bipartisan Clash

Photo : YONHAP News

The confirmation hearing for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s health minister nominee ended abruptly on Tuesday evening after the ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers walked out, questioning the nominee’s explanations regarding the allegations surrounding him and his family.Health and welfare minister nominee Chung Ho-young was apologetic for causing public concerns during the session hosted by the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee. However, he strongly defended himself against the accusations, calling them “groundless.”Chung has been facing allegations that he used his position as the former head of a university hospital to help his daughter and son enter the same medical school he was affiliated with and also to arrange for his son to avoid compulsory military service by fabricating medical records.DP Representative Kang Byung-won mentioned another minister nominee who resigned earlier in the day, apparently pressing Chung to withdraw. Education minister nominee Kim In-chul stepped down from his nomination amid allegations of ethical lapses, including claims that he awarded his family members a Fulbright scholarship while serving as the president of the Korea Fulbright Alumni Association, as well as accusations that he plagiarized a thesis written by his student.Hours after Chung’s hearing began, the DP lawmakers left en masse, taking issue with the nominee’s attitude and explanations, while also citing the lack of the documents submitted.While expressing some disappointment toward Chung for inviting suspicions, main opposition People Power Party lawmakers sought to defend him and accused the DP of disguising their failure to verify the allegations by walking out.