Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliament to Begin Confirmation Hearings for 3 Other Minister Nominees

Written: 2022-05-04 08:51:17Updated: 2022-05-04 10:53:44

Parliament to Begin Confirmation Hearings for 3 Other Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to launch confirmation hearings for three Cabinet members on Wednesday.

Defense minister nominee Lee Jong-sup, oceans minister nominee Cho Seung-hwan and labor minister nominee Lee Jung-sik will attend separate hearings hosted by each ministry’s corresponding parliamentary committee.

Defense minister nominee Lee is expected to face questions on how to deal with growing tension on the Korean Peninsula amid North Korean provocations.

He will also likely be pressed over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s plan to relocate the presidential office to the military compound in Yongsan, which will lead to the relocation of major military headquarters housed there.

In addition to questions on policies, oceans minister nominee Cho and labor minister nominee Lee are also likely to be interrogated over allegations surrounding them and their families.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >