Parliament Approves Hearing Report on Science Minister Nominee

Written: 2022-05-04 09:14:34Updated: 2022-05-04 11:20:48

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has approved a confirmation hearing report on science and ICT minister nominee Lee Jong-ho.

During Lee’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, the ruling and opposition parties failed to reach a consensus on his qualification as minister but still adopted the hearing report, which indicated opinions both for and against the nominee. 

The Seoul National University electronic engineering professor has joined finance minister nominee Choo Kyung-ho and environment minister nominee Han Wha-jin, who each received a confirmation hearing report earlier.

The reception of a confirmation hearing report for minister-level nominees is equivalent to parliamentary approval, although the president can still appoint them without such a report.

Meanwhile, other confirmation hearings on Tuesday on health minister nominee Chung Ho-young and interior minister nominee Lee Sang-min were suspended after the ruling Democratic Party walked out over allegations surrounding the nominees.
