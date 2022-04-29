Reuters: US to Put to Vote New UNSC Resolution on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A new United Nations resolution seeking to add sanctions against North Korea following its resumption of intercontinental ballistic missile tests will reportedly be put to a vote at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) this month.Reuters said U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Tuesday that Washington plans to move forward with the U.S.-led resolution this month, expressing concerns over recent violations of the UNSC resolutions on the North.The U.S. proposed the new resolution after the North launched an ICBM, the first of its kind since November 2017, on March 25.However, the chance of the new resolution being approved appears to be slim amid the speculation that China and Russia will join forces to block it.In order for a resolution to pass the UNSC, nine out of the 15 UNSC members should vote in favor with unanimous approval by all five permanent members, a group that includes China and Russia.