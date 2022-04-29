US Likely to Send Second Gentleman to Yoon's Inaguration Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. is reportedly considering sending Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration ceremony.According to sources inside political and diplomatic circles on Tuesday, the U.S. is in talks with South Korea about sending emissaries including Emhoff, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and U.S. House Foreign Affairs subcommittee head Ami Bera.Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and a lawyer, also led the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo Paralympic Games last August.Previously, the U.S. secretary of state or the U.S. national security advisor used to represent Washington during the inauguration of new South Korean presidents, but preparations for U.S. President Joe Biden’s summit with Yoon slated for May 21 reportedly rendered that possibility low.China, meanwhile, is reportedly reviewing a plan to send Vice President Wang Qishan to the May 10 event.