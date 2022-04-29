New COVID-19 Cases Drop to Below 50,000

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea registered fewer than 50-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that 49-thousand-64 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 29 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-395-thousand-791.The latest number is down by some 27-thousand from a week ago and around two-thousand cases fewer than Tuesday. For the 14th consecutive day, the daily figure remained below 100-thousand.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care rose by 15 from Tuesday to 432, but stayed in the 400s for the fifth consecutive day.Seventy-two virus-induced deaths, up 23 from a day ago, were newly reported, lifting the death toll to 23-thousand-79. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide dropped by one-point-three percentage points to stand at 23-point-nine percent, while around 268-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down about 12-thousand from a day ago.