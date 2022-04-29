HDC to Demolish All 8 Apt. Buildings in Gwangju to Rebuild

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Development Company(HDC) has announced it will demolish all eight buildings of two apartment complexes it was putting up in the southwestern city of Gwangju.HDC Group Chairman Chung Mong-gyu made the announcement in an emergency news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, saying the company will rebuild all of the buildings in the wake of the building collapse in January that killed six workers.Chung said he came to the conclusion that fully dismantling all of the buildings is the only way to address the concerns of people who were set to move into the apartments in the undamaged buildings.He said the company reached the decision after assessing that demolishing all of the buildings would be the fastest way to regain the trust of their customers.HDC has been constructing eight buildings, with 847 residences, in the neighborhood of Hwajeong in Gwangju. The move-in date was November 30.However, with the latest decision, would-be tenants are expected to see quite a delay in moving in.HDC estimates rebuilding will take some 70 months.The contractor first came under fire last June when a building project it was overseeing in Hak-dong, also in Gwangju, collapsed, killing nine people and injuring eight others. Just seven months later, the building collapse in Hwajeong occurred which killed six construction workers.