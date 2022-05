Photo : YONHAP News

An exhibition has opened in Manhattan that has put on display 16 types of immersive content relating to Korea, including one that enables visitors to virtually experience concerts of K-pop sensation BTS.The culture ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency put together the exhibition which also includes content based on the South Korean film “Parasite,” the winner of four Oscars in 2020.The exhibit in New York will run through Saturday.It will then move venues to Washington D.C. from May 27 through June 9.The event will also feature content made by South Korean artists and media art groups as well as by the National Museum of Korea.