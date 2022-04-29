N. Korea Mobilizes Workers to Tackle Drought

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has mobilized office, factory and company workers to prevent damage to crops amid a spring drought.North Korea's state media reported on Wednesday that provincial and central government workers joined others who were called upon to prevent damage from the drought, proclaiming the undertaking to be a great socialist effort.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, reported that regular company workers also helped with efforts to water crops.The regime's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that vehicles as well as small water pumps and other equipment were put to use in rural areas where drought damage could be severe.The KCNA forecast the drought to continue until May 9, with some rain predicted for May 6 but not enough to substantively alleviate the effects of the drought.