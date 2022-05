Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected a ballistic missile fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 12:03 p.m.The JCS said it is monitoring related movements in preparation for any additional launches.Military authorities are reportedly analyzing details of the launch with the possibility that it involved a medium- to long-range ballistic missile, such as an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).North Korea launched an ICBM from the Sunan area on March 24. North Korea claimed afterwards that it successfully tested the new Hwasong-17 ICBM, but South Korea said it was a modified version of the smaller Hwasong-15.