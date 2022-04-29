PPP Chair Seeks Public Understanding on Underwhelming Key Policy Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party Chair Lee Jun-seok has called on party leaders to ask for the public's understanding on some key policy tasks that fell short of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's previous pledges.During a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee referred to the task of raising soldiers’ monthly pay to two million won in phases by 2025, despite promising an immediate raise during his campaign. Lee stated that the adjustment was regrettable but necessary in light of the current budget deficit.He also expressed regret that the party did not even attempt to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family through legislation, citing a fear of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) majority in parliament.He urged the party to do their duty without fearing the DP majority in parliament and added that the party may evaluate whether to push ahead with abolishing the gender equality and family ministry after the local elections, slated for June 1.