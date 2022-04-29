CIO Hands Prosecutor Linked to Opposition's Political Meddling Over to Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has handed over prosecutor Son Jun-sung to stand trial on charges of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate key ruling camp officials.The CIO announced the conclusion of its investigation on Wednesday in a case that has been under public scrutiny as Son was known to have been an aide to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol when he was prosecutor general.This comes eight months after the CIO started a probe into the allegations.The office determined that Son violated the Public Official Election Act and leaked internal documents.It explained that Son did, in fact, unduly influence elections by filing complaints against three supporters of the Moon Jae-in administration just before the general elections in 2020 so that the prosecution could launch investigations.