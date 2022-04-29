Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

CIO Hands Prosecutor Linked to Opposition's Political Meddling Over to Court

Written: 2022-05-04 13:58:30Updated: 2022-05-04 16:01:52

CIO Hands Prosecutor Linked to Opposition's Political Meddling Over to Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) has handed over prosecutor Son Jun-sung to stand trial on charges of conspiring with the main opposition party to investigate key ruling camp officials.

The CIO announced the conclusion of its investigation on Wednesday in a case that has been under public scrutiny as Son was known to have been an aide to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol when he was prosecutor general.

This comes eight months after the CIO started a probe into the allegations.

The office determined that Son violated the Public Official Election Act and leaked internal documents.

It explained that Son did, in fact, unduly influence elections by filing complaints against three supporters of the Moon Jae-in administration just before the general elections in 2020 so that the prosecution could launch investigations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >