Incoming Yoon Administration to Release New Social Distancing Measures in August

Written: 2022-05-04 14:13:49Updated: 2022-05-04 15:59:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The incoming Yoon Suk Yeol administration will be preparing a new social distancing system in August.

The presidential transition team elaborated on its 100-day COVID-19 response roadmap on Wednesday, saying the new government will work to establish an expert committee by June to revise existing social distancing measures and come up with new guidelines in August.

According to transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo last week, the future system will take into account density, proximity and ventilation as opposed to uniform regulations based on business type.

The new government is also expected to review scrapping the outdoor mask mandate altogether some time in May, as the current measures still require people to wear masks outside for gatherings of 50 people or more, for example during sporting events or concerts.
