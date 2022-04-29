JCS: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea from Sunan Area

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea at 12:03 p.m. on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The JCS said the missile flew 470 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 780 kilometers and top speed of Mach Eleven.South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are reportedly analyzing further details of the launch.Soon after its takeoff, JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul held talks via video link with Gen. Paul LaCamera, head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.Military officials in Seoul said Pyongyang's continued ballistic missile launches pose a grave threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and around the world. They urged the regime to immediately stop the provocations which are blatant violations of UN Security Council resolutions.The latest launch comes 18 days after the North test-fired two tactical guided weapons on April 16. It also marks the regime's 14th show of force this year alone.