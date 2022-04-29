Culture Minister Proposes Military Exemption for BTS

Photo : YONHAP News

The culture minister has raised the need to exempt K-pop group BTS from compulsory military conscription.During a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, Culture,Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee called for allowing pop culture figures to substitute their mandatory military service for other alternative programs.Hwang made direct mention of BTS, saying he believes someone should raise a responsible voice at a time when there are pros and cons for this issue, with some of the seven-member group nearing their age limit for military service.Jin, the oldest member of BTS, must enroll by December this year.Under the Military Service Act, exemptions are made for people with special abilities in arts and sports, but pop culture figures are not included in this category. A change to the law can incorporate K-pop stars in the exemption list.Apparently being aware of this, Hwang asked the National Assembly to quickly approve a relevant bill.The culture minister’s proposal is expected to reignite a controversy over whether the globally popular K-pop group should be granted military exemptions.