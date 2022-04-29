High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Clears 2.32 Meters to Claim World Outdoor Title

Photo : KBS News

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has cleared two-point-32 meters to stand atop the world rankings for the season in both indoor and outdoor competitions.With this record, Woo won the men’s final at a track and field event in Naju, South Jeolla Province on Wednesday.He is the only athlete in the world to clear two-point-32 meters in outdoor competitions this season.In February, Woo cleared two-point-35 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, to grab the top spot in indoor competitions.During Wednesday's event, the 26-year-old jumper failed all three attempts at clearing two-point-37 meters to top his own South Korean record .Having wrapped up his competitions in Korea, Woo will soon leave for Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Doha Diamond League, a track and field meeting scheduled to kick off on May 13.