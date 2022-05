Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases remained in the 40-thousand range for the second day on Thursday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 42-thousand-296 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 23 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-437-thousand-68.The number of patients in critical care rose by nine to 441, remaining in the 400s for the sixth consecutive day.The number of COVID-19 deaths stood at 79, raising the death toll to 23-thousand-158. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stands at 21-point-seven percent, while nearly 250-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.