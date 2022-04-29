US Senate Committee Greenlights Nomination of US Ambassador to S.Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has voted to approve the nomination of Philip Goldberg as the new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea.The vote was held on Wednesday, and members voted unanimously to send the nomination to a plenary session of the Senate. A date has yet to be set for the plenary session.Goldberg will enter the job once the Senate confirms the nomination and President Joe Biden officially appoints him ambassador.Philip Goldberg was tapped by President Biden in February. A career ambassador, he has previously served in the Republic of Colombia, the Philippines, Bolivia, and Kosovo.Goldberg also served as State Department coordinator for the implementation of a UN Security Council Resolution on North Korea from 2009 to 2010 during the Obama administration.The ambassadorial post has been vacant since January 2021, when then-ambassador Harry Harris stepped down as President Biden took office.