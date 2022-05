Photo : KBS News

The head of the World Health Organization(WHO) stressed that access to safe abortion saves lives.In a Twitter post made on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote that restricting access to abortion does not reduce the number of procedures but rather drives women and girls to unsafe ones.He added that women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health.The message came as a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court voting to strike down the landmark “Roe v. Wade” ruling guaranteeing abortion rights was leaked and reported by U.S. media outlet Politico.