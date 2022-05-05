Pres. Moon Underlines Need to Respect Children's Rights and Personalities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says respecting children’s rights and personalities is just as important as loving them, adding that loving them is not enough.Moon made the remark in a social media post as Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of Children’s Day.The president said children learn the wisdom of life from adults and adults learn the innocence of life from children. He then called on the people to care for all children as their own so they can dream about a bright future and grow strong and healthy.Moon said his government strengthened the state’s responsibility for children by introducing, for the first time, a monthly allowance for children. He also noted that in January of last year, a section in the nation’s civil law granting parents the right to punish their children was scrapped for the first time in 63 years, making any type of corporal punishment against children unacceptable.Moon said he will be meeting with a group of children in a garden of the presidential office compound later in the day. He said he had made a promise last year to invite a group of students from elementary schools in Pyeongchang and Boryeong to the top office and is glad he will be keeping that promise.