Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK Says Fed's Move to Raise Interest Rate 0.5 Percentage Points was Expected

Written: 2022-05-05 14:08:43Updated: 2022-05-05 14:15:18

BOK Says Fed's Move to Raise Interest Rate 0.5 Percentage Points was Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) said the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by half a percentage point was in line with market expectations.

The central bank made the assessment on Thursday during a virtual meeting to review market conditions.

The bank’s assessment comes after the Fed raised the key interest rate and set a new target range of zero-point-75 to one percent during a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday, local time.

It marked the first time in 22 years the Federal Reserve raised the key rate by half a percentage point.

BOK Senior Deputy Governor Lee Seung-heon, who chaired Thursday’s virtual meeting, said the possibility remains of the nation’s financial market seeing more volatility amid the U.S.’ high rate of inflation and additional expected interest rate hikes.

Lee said uncertainties abroad also remain high due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and a slowdown in China’s economic growth.

Lee called on the meeting’s participants to further strengthen their monitoring of developments regarding overseas risk factors and thoroughly review the possible impact such factors could have on the nation’s financial and foreign exchange markets.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >