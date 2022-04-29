Second Gentleman Emhoff to Head US Delegation to Yoon's Inauguration

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. will send a presidential delegation headed by the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, slated for next Tuesday.The White House announced the eight members of the presidential delegation, including chief delegate and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, on Wednesday.Washington’s decision to have Emhoff lead the delegation was reportedly made in consideration of the upcoming visit to South Korea by President Joe Biden later this month as well as the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Emhoff led the U.S. delegation in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics last year.The presidential delegation also includes Christopher Del Corso, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh. Four figures of Korean ethnicity were also named in the delegation, including author Lee Min-jin who wrote the novel “Pachinko.”